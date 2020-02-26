Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $288.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.69. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.