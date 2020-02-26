Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 13,271 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

