Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 29,479 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

