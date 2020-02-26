Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 4,875 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $28,842,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $11,681,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $368.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.85.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

