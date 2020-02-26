Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 5,391 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,547,663 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $282.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.14. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

