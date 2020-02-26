Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,211 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

