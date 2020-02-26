Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 17,597 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,597 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $140,037.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

