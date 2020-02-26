Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.42 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $283.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 160.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.31. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,305 shares of company stock worth $13,751,070. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

