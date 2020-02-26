Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.49 Million in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,064 shares of company stock worth $15,280,042. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $517.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $335.53 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.