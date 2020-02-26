Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.50 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $279.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

