Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.52 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ball by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ball by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ball by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 176,711 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

