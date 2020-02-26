Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.54 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 765.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 77,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.