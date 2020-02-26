Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.55 Million in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

