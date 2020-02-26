Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.58 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

LW stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.