Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.60 Million in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,730,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,354,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 2,101,851 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,766,000 after buying an additional 48,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,517,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NLY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

