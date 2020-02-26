Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.75 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSM opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.