Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.76 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.55 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

