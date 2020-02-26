Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.79 Million in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $102.69 and a 12 month high of $146.85.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.44.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

