Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.85 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NYSE:ICE opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,045 shares of company stock worth $13,550,753. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

