Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.94 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

