Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.95 Million in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,775,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,873,000 after purchasing an additional 755,422 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,963,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 502,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 150,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 372,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.