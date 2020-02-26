Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.97 Million in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,449,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

