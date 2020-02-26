Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.98 Million in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 18.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

