Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 123,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

