Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

NYSE:CCI opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 87.59%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.