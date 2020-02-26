Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 318.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Vipshop stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.11. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

