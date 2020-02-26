Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

