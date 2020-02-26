Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.