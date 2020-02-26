Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $2 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

