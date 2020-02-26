Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,817 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,534,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,197,000 after buying an additional 139,899 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,859,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,889,000 after buying an additional 122,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,028,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.