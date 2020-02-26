Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

