Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $178.00 and a one year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

