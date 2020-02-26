Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CDK Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

