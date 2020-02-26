Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.77.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.