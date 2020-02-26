Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GAP by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 291,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GAP by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 2,651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

