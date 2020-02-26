Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Aviva PLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

