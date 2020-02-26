Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.88.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

