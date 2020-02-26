Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 15,809 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

