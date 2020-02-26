Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 24,631 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

