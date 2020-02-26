Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.67 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

