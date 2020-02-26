Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.69 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

