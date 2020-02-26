Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.80 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 496,705 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after buying an additional 407,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OGE Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 315,063 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGE opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

