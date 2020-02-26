Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.82 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

