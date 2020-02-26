Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.84 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after buying an additional 160,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,652,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

