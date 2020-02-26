Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.90 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $148.15 and a one year high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

