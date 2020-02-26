Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.95 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $128.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.