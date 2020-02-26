Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $2.03 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $141.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

