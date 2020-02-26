Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $2.08 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $45,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

CI stock opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.12. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

