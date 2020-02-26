Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,624,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,652,000 after buying an additional 67,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.12.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

