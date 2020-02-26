Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average is $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.